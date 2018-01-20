Kennard had 16 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists and one rebound in 23 minutes during Friday's 122-112 loss to Washington.

Kennard was questionable heading into the game with a thumb concern but was able to take his normal place in the rotation, providing some nice offense off the bench. He has had some nice scoring games this season but provides little else other than points and three-pointers. He remains a streaming option in deeper leagues unless there is a significant injury to Avery Bradley or Reggie Bullock.