Kennard cooked up 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 132-98 win over the Spurs.

Kennard caught fire offensively, scoring at least 20 points for the third time in the last four games. He had hit a rough patch prior to this recent stretch, being limited to single digits in scoring in three of four games between Nov. 15 and Nov. 23. Nevertheless, Kennard seems to be back on track and will try to maintain this high level of play during Tuesday's tilt versus the Cavaliers.