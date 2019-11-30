Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores 21 points
Kennard had 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3PT), four assists, one rebound and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 110-107 defeat against the Hornets.
Kennard has settled as Detroit's starting shooting guard and has proven to be a consistent scoring threat. He experienced a slight dip on his form last week, but he has scored over 15 points in each of his last three outings so his slump might be a thing of the past. He will try to build on these performances ahead of Sunday's home matchup against the Spurs.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...