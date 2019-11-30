Kennard had 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3PT), four assists, one rebound and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 110-107 defeat against the Hornets.

Kennard has settled as Detroit's starting shooting guard and has proven to be a consistent scoring threat. He experienced a slight dip on his form last week, but he has scored over 15 points in each of his last three outings so his slump might be a thing of the past. He will try to build on these performances ahead of Sunday's home matchup against the Spurs.