Kennard totaled 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's win over the Rockets.

Kennard led the way with 22 points, his first time over 20 in five games. Despite struggling with some consistency issues, Kennard's taken the next step in his development this year. He's averaging career-bests in nearly every category while maintaining his trademark efficiency from long range. Through 25 games, the third-year guard's offering 16.2 points, 4.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 threes in 32.9 minutes.