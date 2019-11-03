Kennard racked up 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, and three rebounds in 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-109 win over the Nets.

Kennard stepped up with Derrick Rose (hamstring), Blake Griffin (hamstring), Tim Frazier (shoulder), and Reggie Jackson (back) all sidelined, pouring in three treys for the third time in the last four games. Kennard has reached double figures in scoring in six of seven games to begin 2019-20, and he has handed out at least four dimes in four straight matchups. Kennard may not be relied upon quite as heavily once most of those aforementioned players are healthy, but he seems to have made a leap here in year three.