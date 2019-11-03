Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores 24 in Saturday's win
Kennard racked up 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, and three rebounds in 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-109 win over the Nets.
Kennard stepped up with Derrick Rose (hamstring), Blake Griffin (hamstring), Tim Frazier (shoulder), and Reggie Jackson (back) all sidelined, pouring in three treys for the third time in the last four games. Kennard has reached double figures in scoring in six of seven games to begin 2019-20, and he has handed out at least four dimes in four straight matchups. Kennard may not be relied upon quite as heavily once most of those aforementioned players are healthy, but he seems to have made a leap here in year three.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores 15 points Friday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Career-high seven dimes in loss•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Starting at shooting guard•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores career high in season opener•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.