Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores 24 in second straight tilt
Kennard collected 24 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five assists, and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 115-99 loss to the Wizards.
Kennard scored 24 for the second straight showing, and he was extremely efficient in this one, finishing with twice as many points as field goal attempts. While he amassed as many turnovers (five) as assists, Kennard continues to produce quality counting stats. Moreover, Wednesday's contest versus the Knicks represents another friendly matchup for fantasy purposes.
