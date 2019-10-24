Kennard scored 30 points (8-13 FG, 6-9 3PT, 8-10 FT) to go along with three rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes off the bench during the Pistons' 119-110 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.

Kennard ranked fourth in playing time for the Pistons in this contest, but deservedly so since he was firing in all cylinders all game long. Kennard can't be expected to score at this rate -- although he had previously registered 20-point games in the past -- and with this kind of efficiency, but he might have earned some extra minutes going forward. The Pistons take on the Hawks on Thursday.