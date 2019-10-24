Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores career-high in season opener
Kennard scored 30 points (8-13 FG, 6-9 3PT, 8-10 FT) to go along with three rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes off the bench during the Pistons' 119-110 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.
Kennard ranked fourth in playing time for the Pistons in this contest, but deservedly so since he was firing in all cylinders all game long. Kennard can't be expected to score at this rate -- although he had previously registered 20-point games in the past -- and with this kind of efficiency, but he might have earned some extra minutes going forward. The Pistons take on the Hawks on Thursday.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores team-high 19 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Has team-high 19 points in start•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...