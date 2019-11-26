Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores game-high 20 points
Kennard scored 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in a win over the Magic on Monday.
That's now seven games of 20 points or more this season for Kennard, who has shown vast improvement in most areas. Averaging 4.4 assists and 2.5 triples (both career-highs), head coach Dwayne Casey is allowing the third-year player to run the show more often. After a short string of games in which Kennard couldn't seem to find his shot, hopefully he stays hot in Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Not a great night Saturday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Expected to play•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Questionable Saturday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Produces near double-double•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Pops for team-high 25 in loss•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores game-high 29 points in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...