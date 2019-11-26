Kennard scored 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in a win over the Magic on Monday.

That's now seven games of 20 points or more this season for Kennard, who has shown vast improvement in most areas. Averaging 4.4 assists and 2.5 triples (both career-highs), head coach Dwayne Casey is allowing the third-year player to run the show more often. After a short string of games in which Kennard couldn't seem to find his shot, hopefully he stays hot in Wednesday's game against the Hornets.