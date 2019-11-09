Kennard finished with 29 points (11-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to Indiana.

Kennard kept his foot on the gas during Friday's loss to the Pacers, putting up at least 24 points for the fourth time this season. Kennard has also scored in double-digits in all but one of the Pistons games thus far, continuing his breakout season. He is averaging 2.8 triples per contest, however, has just two steals across the first 10 games. The return of Derrick Rose (hamstring) will likely have an impact on Kennard's offensive opportunities, although, he still needs to be on a roster in all 12-team leagues.