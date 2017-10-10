Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores only six points Monday
Kennard finished with six points (3-4 FG) and two rebounds across 26 minutes during Monday's 107-97 win over the Pacers.
Kennard projects to be the Pistons' backup shooting guard behind Avery Bradley and has been showing some potential through the preseason. Through three exhibitions, he's 11-of-22 from the field en route to 25 points across 76 total minutes. Due to his role, however, he can be avoided in the vast majority of fantasy formats.
