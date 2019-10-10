Kennard produced 19 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 preseason victory over the Mavericks.

Kennard led the way for the Pistons despite coming off the bench. Along with Derrick Rose, Kennard looks as though he could head up the second unit. He does have a somewhat fantasy-friendly game and if he manages to carve out at least 28 minutes, he is worth a look with a late pick.