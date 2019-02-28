Pistons' Luke Kennard: Small game in loss
Kennard totaled eight points (4-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three assists, three rebounds and a steal over 32 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.
Kennard fell back to earth in Wednesday's game after averaging 18.0 points and four made threes per game in his last two outings. He once again came off the bench while playing starter minutes (32.0), but he couldn't get anything going. He's been inconsistent, but the minutes are there as Kennard tries to carve out a role for an up-and-coming Pistons team.
