Pistons' Luke Kennard: Solid effort off bench
Kennard scored a team-high 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding six rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 109-107 loss to the Magic.
The second-year guard has had trouble establishing himself as a regular part of the Pistons' backcourt rotation since returning to action from a shoulder injury at the beginning of December, but with 30 points over the last two games, Kennard could be starting to earn coach Dwane Casey's trust. He doesn't offer much fantasy upside beyond his scoring and three-point range, however, even if he does become a key reserve for Detroit.
