Pistons' Luke Kennard: Starting at shooting guard Friday
Kennard will start at shooting guard in Friday's game against the Pacers, James Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.
With Avery Bradley (groin) a late scratch from Friday's game, Kennard will be thrust into the starting backcourt and likely see extended minutes in Indiana. It will be the first career start for Kennard, who is averaging just under 17 minutes per game this season and remains a risky DFS play given his recent struggles shooting the ball.
