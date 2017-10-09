Kennard will start at shooting guard for Monday's preseason matchup with the Pacers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Avery Bradley is dealing with a sprained ankle and will get the night off Monday, which allows Kennard to enter the starting five in his place. Kennard, the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has struggled a bit with this three-point shot this preseason, shooting a combined 2-for-7 from deep over the last two games. He'll look to show some improvement Monday while taking on a bigger role, though once the regular-season approaches, Kennard will be relegated to the bench.