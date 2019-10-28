Pistons' Luke Kennard: Starting at shooting guard
Kennard will get the starting nod Monday against Indiana.
Kennard came off the bench for each of Detroit's first three contests, but he'll replace Bruce Brown at shooting guard Monday. Kennard has scored at least 13 points in all three games thus far, and he topped out with 30 points, including six threes, on opening night.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores career high in season opener•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores team-high 19 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...