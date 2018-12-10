Pistons' Luke Kennard: Starting Monday
Kennard will start Monday's game against Philadelphia, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
With a number of regulars out, the Pistons will pivot to a backcourt of Kennard and Reggie Jackson, with Bruce Brown at the three, Jon Leuer at the four and Andre Drummond at the five.
