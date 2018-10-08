Kennard will start at shooting guard for Monday's preseason game against the Nets.

Kennard has come off the bench for the bulk of the preseason thus far, so Monday's start suggests he's still battling for a spot in the top unit. Along with Kennard, Reggie Bullock is starting on the wing Monday, though guys like Stanley Johnson and Glenn Robinson are still in consideration for the job as well.

