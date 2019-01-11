Kennard is starting at small forward in Thursday's tilt against Sacramento, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Kennard saw a streak of seven-straight starts in December but has come off of the bench for much of the season. He's getting the nod in place of Blake Griffin (rest). Kennard is averaging 19 minutes per game this season but will figure to see a slight increase while in the starting lineup.

