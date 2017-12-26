Kennard will draw the start over Anthony Tolliver for Tuesday's contest against the Pacers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

In a matchup-driven decision, Kennard will draw the start on the wing next to Reggie Bullock, who will guard Victor Oladipo. Over the past six games, Kennard has averaged 4.0 points across 16.7 minutes per game.

