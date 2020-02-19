Play

Kennard (knees) remains "a ways away" from a return but has progressed to taking some contact in practice, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Kennard has been dealing with sore knees, keeping him out since Dec. 23. The organization should be in no rush to get him back on the court, as the team has transitioned into a full rebuild, trading away Andre Drummond and buying out Reggie Jackson.

