Kennard (knees) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Suns.

Kennard was able to take some light contact in practice coming out of the All-Star break, but the Pistons have thus far been unwilling to issue a target date for the third-year wing's return to game action. Until reports surface indicating that Kennard has resumed taking part in full-contact, full-court practices, he shouldn't be viewed as day-to-day.