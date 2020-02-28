Pistons' Luke Kennard: Still facing uncertain return date
Kennard (knees) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Suns.
Kennard was able to take some light contact in practice coming out of the All-Star break, but the Pistons have thus far been unwilling to issue a target date for the third-year wing's return to game action. Until reports surface indicating that Kennard has resumed taking part in full-contact, full-court practices, he shouldn't be viewed as day-to-day.
