Kennard suffered a left knee strain during Monday's practice and will be shut down for the remainder of summer league, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

While the injury is reportedly "nothing serious", the Pistons will opt to play it safe with last year's No. 12 overall pick. He'll presumably be healthy by the time training camp rolls around, where he'll have the opportunity to fight for the starting shooting guard spot.

