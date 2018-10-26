Pistons' Luke Kennard: Suffers shoulder injury, won't return
Kennard has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against Cleveland due to a right shoulder injury, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Kennard appeared to suffer the injury after running into a hard screen in the first half. He was evaluated in the locker room and eventually shut down for the rest of the contest. Kennard's night ended after totaling eight points, a steal and an assist over 13 minutes. Further information on his availability moving forward should surface in the near future.
