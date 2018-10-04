Pistons' Luke Kennard: Unflattering line in preseason opener
Kennard tallied five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 97-91 preseason victory over Oklahoma City.
Kennard came off the bench for Wednesday's clash and did little to adhere himself to a potential starting role. Where he fits in the rotation remains to be seen and will likely remain unclear until opening night. If he can play himself into a 24 plus minute role he could deliver some low-end value across a number of leagues. He is more of a late-round flier at this point but certainly has some upside in his back pocket.
