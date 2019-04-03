Kennard (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

In a surprising development, Kennard will be active for Wednesday's game after he was originally deemed doubtful. Kennard did not participate in practice on Monday and Tuesday, so chances are the guard still isn't 100 percent, but there has been no report as to whether he will be limited or not Wednesday night.

