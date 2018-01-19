Kennard (thumb) will be available Friday against the Wizards, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Kennard landed on the injury report for the second straight game with a thumb injury, but he'll return to action after being held out of Wednesday's loss to the Raptors. Expect the rookie to be available off the bench for his usual role of roughly 20 minutes per game. In the month of January, Kennard is averaging 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 made threes per game.