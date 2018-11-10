Kennard is deaing with a right AC joint sprain in his shoulder and will be re-evaluated in another week, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

The update is consistent with the timetable the Piston's gave after Kennard initially suffered the separated shoulder. Although owners still don't have a definite timetable for Kennard's return, the update demonstrates that he's making progress with his recovery. Look for an update next week to shed more light on the situation but for now Langston Galloway should continue to fill in for Kennard.