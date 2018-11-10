Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will be re-evaluated in a week
Kennard is deaing with a right AC joint sprain in his shoulder and will be re-evaluated in another week, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
The update is consistent with the timetable the Piston's gave after Kennard initially suffered the separated shoulder. Although owners still don't have a definite timetable for Kennard's return, the update demonstrates that he's making progress with his recovery. Look for an update next week to shed more light on the situation but for now Langston Galloway should continue to fill in for Kennard.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Diagnosed with shoulder sprain•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Suffers shoulder injury, won't return•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Dropped from rotation Saturday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Starting Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...