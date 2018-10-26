Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will be re-evaluated in two weeks
Kennard suffered an right AC joint sprain in his shoulder and will be out three-to-four weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
A MRI revealed an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder and will prevent Kennard from playing in a contest for three-to-four weeks. The initial reaction of a separated shoulder for Kennard during Thursday's game against Cleveland was confirmed Friday. Guard Langston Galloway may see more minutes as a result of Kennard's absence.
