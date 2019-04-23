Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will come off bench Monday
Kennard will come off the bench in Monday's Game 4 against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
After starting Games 2 and 3, Kennard will return to coming off the bench with Bruce Brown moving back into the starting five. Coach Dwane Casey is making the move to provide the second unit with a little more firepower, as Kennard has been one of the few bright spots for the Pistons this series. Through the first three games, he's averaging 16.3 points and 5.0 rebounds over 33.3 minutes per game.
