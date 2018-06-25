Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will participate in summer league
Kennard is expected to play with the Pistons' summer league team, Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Kennard is coming off a rookie season where he averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 20.0 minutes. His biggest contribution came as a three-point shooter, however, hitting 1.1 deep balls per game at an impressive 41.5 percent clip. Despite the solid showing in his first year, the Pistons want to get him some run in the summer league, specifically to try Kennard out at point guard. That suggests Detroit wants to develop his ball-handling and play making skills a bit more and summer league provides the perfect opportunity to experiment with a young player.
