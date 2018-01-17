Kennard (thumb) should be considered probable for Wednesday's tilt against the Raptors, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. Coach Stan Van Gundy said Kennard "will try to play".

Kennard was originally listed as questionable for the tilt, but apparently feels like he can attempt to take the floor after going through morning shootaround. That said, he should still be considered probable until an official confirmation comes through.

