Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will 'try to play' Wednesday
Kennard (thumb) should be considered probable for Wednesday's tilt against the Raptors, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. Coach Stan Van Gundy said Kennard "will try to play".
Kennard was originally listed as questionable for the tilt, but apparently feels like he can attempt to take the floor after going through morning shootaround. That said, he should still be considered probable until an official confirmation comes through.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Questionable with thumb injury•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Hits double figures in second straight game•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Heading back to bench Saturday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Starting Tuesday vs. Indiana•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Heading back to bench role Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Starting at shooting guard Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.