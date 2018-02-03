Kennard (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat, James L. Edwards III reports.

Specifics surrounding the foot injury remain unclear, but it's apparently bothersome enough to keep Kennard sidelined for Saturday's tilt. There should be a better idea of his condition once he's further evaluated in the coming days. In the meantime, look for Reggie Bullock, Langston Galloway and and Stanley Johnson to benefit from slightly expanded roles in Kennard's absence.