Flynn registered eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 12 minutes during Monday's 113-111 loss to the Knicks.

Flynn is a defensively-oriented guard, but he has quietly connected on 35.2 percent of his threes across the past two seasons at low volume. Flynn and Evan Fournier will both receive small upticks in roles over the next week-plus while Marcus Sasser is sidelined by a knee injury.