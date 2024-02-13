Flynn isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game versus the Lakers.

Flynn wasn't available for Saturday's 112-106 loss to the Clippers after the Pistons acquired him from the Knicks two days prior, but he'll suit up Tuesday after getting the chance to practice with his new team over the weekend. Now in his third organization of the season, Flynn may not be a major priority for Detroit, especially while the team is at close to full strength in the backcourt. If Flynn does enter the rotation Tuesday, he would likely take over the backup point guard role that belonged to Shake Milton in Saturday's loss. Milton played only 12 minutes in that contest, so the backup role isn't one that carries much fantasy appeal.