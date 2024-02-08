The Knicks are finalizing a trade to send Flynn, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacano and two second-round picks to the Pistons in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Flynn is likely included in this trade package in order to match salaries. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 4.2, 1.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 11.9 minutes across 45 appearances between the Knicks and Raptors this season. While Flynn is unlikely to get much fantasy consideration, he could receive an increase in playing time for a rebuilding Pistons team.