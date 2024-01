Cazalon won't play Monday in the G League Motor City Cruise's game against the College Park Skyhawks due to a left ankle sprain, Blake Silverman of DetroitBadBoys.com reports.

Cazalon likely suffered the injury at some point during the Cruise's 92-85 win over College Park on Saturday, when he was limited to 17 minutes. The 22-year-old wing is one of the Pistons' three two-way players but has seen just three minutes at the NBA level in 2023-24.