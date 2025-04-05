Beasley ended Friday's 117-105 victory over the Raptors with 21 points (7-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes.

Beasley didn't have his best shooting performance from an efficiency perspective, making just 35 percent of his shots and 27 percent of his threes, but the high volume still allowed him to reach the 20-point mark. One subpar showing won't erase how good Beasley has been in recent weeks, though. He's averaging 16.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.7 three-pointers made across his last 10 appearances while alternating between the starting lineup (four starts) and the bench. He's also making 40.2 percent of his threes during that stretch.