Beasley is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Raptors.
The Pistons won't have Tobias Harris (Achilles) for this game, so Beasley has moved into the starting lineup once again. The veteran sharpshooter has been extremely productive in a starting role this season for the Pistons, averaging 19.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 4.5 three-pointers made per game in 17 starts.
