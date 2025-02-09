Beasley won't start Sunday's game against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Operating as a starter in place of Cade Cunningham (ankle), Beasley finished Friday's 125-112 win over the 76ers with 36 points (13-23 FG, 9-19 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes. However, the sharpshooter will shift to the bench Sunday with the team's starting point guard back in action. As a reserve this season, Beasley has averaged 15.2 points on 41.5 percent shooting in 26.4 minutes per game.