Beasley will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

After starting three of the last four games for the Pistons, Beasley will return to a bench role Wednesday in Oklahoma City. In 58 games in a reserve role for Detroit, the sharpshooter has averaged 15.4 points. 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 42.7 percent from the floor and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc.