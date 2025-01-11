Share Video

Beasley will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

The Pistons will be getting Tim Hardaway back from a one-game absence Saturday. Beasley fared well in his fill-in start versus the Warriors on Thursday, recording 21 points (8-21 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes.

