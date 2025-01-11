Beasley will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

The Pistons will be getting Tim Hardaway back from a one-game absence Saturday. Beasley fared well in his fill-in start versus the Warriors on Thursday, recording 21 points (8-21 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes.