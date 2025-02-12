Beasley recorded 24 points (8-12 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 132-92 win over the Bulls.

Beasley led the Pistons in scoring during his limited run Tuesday, torching the nets in an extremely efficient night. The 28-year-old also logged 20 or more points for the 20th time this season. Additionally, the sharpshooter sank his 212th three-pointer of the season, surpassing Saddiq Bey's (knee) previous franchise record of 211 triples from the 2021-22 campaign. Beasley is on pace to average a career-high 3.9 triples per game, and he has shot 41.5 percent from downtown through 54 regular-season appearances.