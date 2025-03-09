Beasley is not in the Pistons' starting lineup against the Warriors on Saturday.
Beasley has started in the Pistons' last two games, but he will retreat to the bench for Saturday's bout due to the return of Tobias Harris (personal). Beasley has averaged 17.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 27.4 minutes per game since the All-Star break.
