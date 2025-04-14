Beasley provided 23 points (8-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 140-133 overtime loss to the Bucks.

There was nothing on the line for either team in the regular-season finale, so the Pistons gave their second unit plenty of run. Beasley took the biggest advantage, leading the team in scoring in an efficient performance. The 28-year-old guard heads into the playoffs with some momentum, having scored in double digits in 15 straight games (four starts) while averaging 16.1 points, 3.9 threes, 2.0 boards and 1.8 assists in 29.7 minutes a contest.