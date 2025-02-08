Beasley finished Friday's 125-112 win over the 76ers with 36 points (13-23 FG, 9-19 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes.

Beasley was inserted into the Pistons' starting lineup for Friday's game due to the absence of Cade Cunningham (ankle). Beasley took advantage of the added opportunity, knocking down a season-high nine triples which was the second most of his NBA career. Beasley is a high-volume scorer when given the opportunity, and his next chance could come Sunday against the Hornets if Cunningham is not cleared to play.