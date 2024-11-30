Beasley posted 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 130-106 victory over the Pacers.

Beasley posted one of his better shooting performances of the 2024-25 season, especially from downtown where he drilled 55.6 percent of his tries after hitting at a clip of 34.0 percent in his previous five appearances entering the day. The Florida State product shifted back to his usual bench role Friday due to the return of Cade Cunningham from a hip injury, though the role shift actually worked out in Beasley's favor from a production standpoint, as he turned in his best scoring effort since Nov. 17 against the Wizards. Fantasy managers can expect Beasley to come off the bench moving forward, but this doesn't necessarily mean he can't contribute at a high level as a scorer.