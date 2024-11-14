Beasley amassed 26 points (9-17 FG, 8-16 3Pt), 10 rebounds and four assists over 44 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Beasley capitalized on his first start of the season Wednesday by posting a season-high 26 points and 10 rebounds en route to his first double-double of the year. Beasley also continues to be a reliable outside shooter, converting 37.8 percent of his 8.5 three-point attempts per contest.