Beasley totaled 21 points (8-19 FG, 5-14 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 122-112 loss to the Bulls.

Beasley returned to the bench for Monday's clash following the return of Tim Hardaway from a head injury, but the role change had little impact on his production. Beasley ended the night second on his team in scoring behind Cade Cunningham (26 points) despite a tough shooting performance. The Florida State product has now poured in 20 or more points in five straight showings, proving to fantasy managers that he's deserving of a look despite slotting in as a reserve.