Beasley will start Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Cade Cunningham (left hip) has been scratched from the starting lineup just minutes before the 7 p.m. ET tipoff, and Beasley will take his place in the lineup. Expect Beasley to slot at shooting guard, while Jaden Ivey will start at point guard. Beasley is averaging 19.0 points per game in six starts this season.